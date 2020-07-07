Leaning on its strong balance sheet, Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) says it has restarted new Shack development both domestically and internationally as it looks forward to long-term growth.

The restaurant chain also updates on Q2 results, disclosing sales of $91.8M vs. $101.0M consensus. The company was negatively impacted by ~$3.2M in the fiscal period due to nationwide protest activity and resulting curfews. Same-Shack sales were down 49% during the quarter on a 60.1% drop in traffic. Price/mix was positive 11.1%.

Despite the challenging operating environment, the company opened four new domestic company-operated Shacks in Q2 (Sacramento, Los Angeles, Charlotte and St. Louis).

At current sales levels, cash flow is positive at the Shack-level. Enterprise-level weekly cash burn has improved to approximately $200K per week excluding the temporary premium pay increase for Shack teams and new Shack capital expenditure. Shake Shack forecasts comparable sales will fall 39% in Q3.

SHAK -3.24% premarket to $51.70.

Source: Press Release