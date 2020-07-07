NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) surges 61% premarket after signing a two-year exclusive agreement with Ultra Pain Products (UPPI) for the distribution of its PainShield ultrasound devices and components through and by Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Distributors throughout the U.S.

In exchange for the distribution rights, the company received an initial purchase order and minimum annual quantities, which must be achieved.

The agreement is subject to minimum unit pricing restrictions and bi-monthly order quantity minimums in the first year that increase and shift to quarterly order minimums in year two.

Distribution rights expressly exclude sales to Veteran's Facilities under the Federal Supply Schedule.

The company says the device is an effective alternative to drugs for pain management and can be used at home.