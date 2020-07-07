Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) announces study results that showed the complete inactivation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in plasma components intended for transfusion via the use of its INTERCEPT Blood System, a device used by blood banks to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections from a range of pathogens in platelets, plasma and red blood cells. The study was conducted in Saudi Arabia.

The company is conducting studies in the U.S., funded by BARDA, to assess INTERCEPT's ability to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 in red blood cells, platelets and plasma.