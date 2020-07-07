Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) declares $0.445/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.

Forward yield 10.1%

Payable Aug. 12; for shareholders of record July 31; ex-div July 30.

Aristofanis Papadatos predicted in June the company would maintain its payout, noting the "MLP currently has a distribution coverage ratio of 1.6, which provides a wide margin of safety (60%) for the distribution."

On its Dividend Scorecard the company get a top rating of 10 for its dividend yield, vs. 9 for the industry, but is down to 3 on the safety of the payout, in line with sector that has struggled during the pandemic.

See EPD Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.