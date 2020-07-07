Social media stocks are drifting lower today ahead of key meetings Facebook will hold with civil rights groups today and companies look on course for more confrontation with Chinese authorities.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg will meet virtually with the heads of the civil rights groups leading the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign against the company.

Facebook is also expected to release on Wednesday an internal civil rights audit of its practices over the last two years.

Facebook (FB, -0.7% ), Twitter (TWTR, -0.9% ) and Pinterest (PINS, -0.7% ) and Snap (SNAP, -0.2% ) slipped in before-hours trading.

The stocks took a tumble as more than 400 companies announced plans to stop or review spending on social media. But since Unilever’s announcement on June 26 shares have rebounded.

Facebook is up more than 11.1% since its close the day of Unilever’s decision. Twitter is up about the same amount, rising 11.3%

Among Seeking Alpha authors, Joe Albano argued that should “the boycott be mostly virtue signaling and not much in the way of large spending differences between what advertisers planned and the zero level, then the stock should head back toward highs.” But Khen Elazar cautioned that “the problem with Facebook is not with the fundamentals, or the risk to its business model and even not from future growth opportunities. The problem is with trust.”

From a share price perspective, Facebook is in a better position than it was when the headlines were all about companies jumping ship. It’s done a good job communicating that it expected advertisers to return and that revenue would be impacted much less than many thought at first blush.

Bad headlines could return quickly though if Zuckerberg and Sandberg stumble at the meetings and if groups don’t think their concerns are heard.

At the same time the company, and other tech and social media firms, are fighting a more familiar battle on the grounds of supporting freedom of expression.

Facebook, Twitter and Google will not be processing requests for user data by Hong Kong authorities with the new national security law in force that experts say will severely curtail expression. TikTok will be removing its app from Hong Kong.

“We believe freedom of expression is a fundamental human right and support the right of people to express themselves without fear for their safety or other repercussions,” Facebook said in a statement.

FB, TWTR 1-Month

Sector Watch

The Financial stocks may be active later today with two Fed presidents sharing “Perspectives on the Pandemic.” Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will be on a webinar at 2 p.m. ET.

While the Fed’s position is very clear that it intends to keep rates down as long as necessary, Barkin and Daly’s perspective on the strong economic data of late could provide insight. Also watch to see if they echo the calls of Fed Chairman Jay Powell for more fiscal stimulus from Congress.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will also be taking part in a Q&A ahead of trading.