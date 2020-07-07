Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) -1.8% pre-market as Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $15 price target, nicked from $16, citing relative valuation vs. large-cap midstream peers.

Goldman analyst Michael Lapides says while Kinder Morgan offers exposure to the defensive interstate natural gas pipeline footprint in a volatile energy market, the stock's potential downside risk from volumetric exposure is underappreciated.

Lapides also downgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Neutral from Buy with a $10 price target after outperforming midstream peers, while upgrading TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) to Neutral from Sell with a $35 target, citing its more defensive business model relative to other midstream stocks.

Kinder Morgan's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.