Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) trading desks are likely to see activity ease in the second half of the year as the trading boom resulting from the COVID-19 crisis subsides, CEO Christian Sewing told Bloomberg in an interview.

Trading momentum continued through June, he said.

Specifically, a slowdown in debt capital markets is expected in coming months, Sewing said. In H2, “there will be for sure a little bit of slowdown” because factors that helped in H1 aren't likely to repeat.

The bank is a year into a massive restructuring that's paring down its investment banking operations to focus on corporate banking.

Recently, though, fixed-income trading revenue has been strong as corporations issued debt to bolster liquidity and clients sought hedges in tumultuous markets.

Providing cash management and trade finance services to companies comprises the "heart of Deutsche Bank", he said.

The company is looking at the banking unit of Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) (OTCPK:WCAGY), which filed for insolvency in late June, to see if it has technology that could help Deutsche's transaction bank.

The deal would have to clear high hurdles for DB to consider, he said.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that the bank has been considering an acquisition of Wirecard Bank or parts of it.

