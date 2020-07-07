Based on FDA feedback, Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) plans to launch two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lead drug reproxalap in patients with dry eye disease. The studies will assess the candidate's ability to reduce reactive aldehyde species (RASP) levels in tears, pro-inflammatory mediators that the FDA agrees are an objective sign of the disorder.

Topline results from the first Phase 3 should be available by year-end. A safety study should launch in Q4.

If all goes according to plan, it will file an NDA in late 2021.

On the working capital front, the company believes its current level of resources should be sufficient to fund operations into 2022.