OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) secured two new SaaS-based enterprise-level engagements providing full spectrum access to its nationwide digital healthcare platform and taking total contract wins to six in 2020.

With both the deals having annual average contract value of $3.6M, one is a new platform client and the other is the transition of a legacy client to the company's new enterprise solution suite.

"We are encouraged by the continued conversion of our pipeline of enterprise-level opportunities and the resulting buildup in recurring revenue," CEO William Febbo commented.

The company's up-sell opportunity for converting legacy clients from individual solutions to enterprise platform engagements remains $100M+.