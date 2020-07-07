An investor group led by Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and Vantage Data Centers, a provider of hyperscale data center campuses, agree to form a partnership valued at $3.5B to accelerate the expansion of Vantage's wholesale data centers in North America and Europe.

Colony gains 1.7% in premarket trading of 7,015 shares.

As part of the agreement, the Colony-led group will invest $1.2B in Vantage's portfolio, including 12 stabilized North American data centers, which span more than 1.4M gross square feet and 150MW of IT capacity.

Colony will invest $200M from its balance sheet.

"We expect this will benefit our shareholders by providing consistent, predictable earnings from long-term leases with the highest-caliber, investment-grade customers," said Colony CEO Marc Ganzi.

The partnership is expected to be finalized in late July.

