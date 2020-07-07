In a shareholder letter, AgEagle Aerial Systems' (NYSEMKT:UAVS) new CEO J. Michael Drozd announced the plan to expand its drone operations to Wichita, Kansas for increasing manufacturing capacity and proficiencies.

To capitalize the fact of being 'Made in America' commercial drone technology and related hardware, the company eyes new business opportunities, particularly with those customers which may be reluctant to rely on Chinese manufacturers due to supply chain challenges and perceived national security risks.

Michael Drozd explained the company's growth strategy is centered on three factors- U.S.-based drone hardware and subcomponent design, manufacturing, assembling and testing; Drone package delivery services; and Hemp cultivation solutions for government and commercial customers.

HempOverview's registration module is now operational in the State of Florida while the company remains committed to bringing additional states onboard as COVID-19 shutdown eases.

With nearly $13M in cash, Michael Drozd said the company's "balance sheet has never been stronger."