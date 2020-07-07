Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) reports the latest developments related to research into Brilacidin as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Brilacidin has previously demonstrated robust in vitro antiviral properties against SARS-CoV-2.

Most recently, Brilacidin exhibited a statistically significant (p<0.0001) and potent inhibitory effect on SARS-CoV-2 in a human lung epithelial cell line, reducing viral load by up to 97% compared to control.

A great efficacy in testing when administered as a pre-treatment was observed, in addition to being present during and post-infection.

The Company had a cash balance of ~$6M as of June 30.

Additionally, Innovation Pharma is in preparations for upcoming manufacture of the drug product for COVID-19 trial use.

Also, the company is refining drug formulation plans for a future planned Phase 2 trial of oral Brilacidin in Ulcerative Colitis as part of larger IBD Program.