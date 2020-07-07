Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:MCF) promotes Farley Dakan to President from his current role as Senior VP of Corporate Development.

The company also appoints Chad Roller as Senior VP and COO, and Chad McLawhorn as Senior VP and General Counsel; both come from Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP), where they held similar positions.

Dakan joined Contango last October after serving as founder, owner and CEO of Will Energy, which recently entered into an agreement for the sale of its oil and gas asset portfolio to Contango.

Contango recently agreed to take over the operations of Mid-Con's oil and gas assets in exchange for a $4M annual services fee, a $2M annual deferred fee component and warrants to purchase MCEP common units.