Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) will expand its use of Black Knight's (NYSE:BKI) suite of mortgage originations and servicing solutions in the wake of the merger of BB&T and SunTrust that formed Truist in December 2019.

The agreement will expand across Truist's use of Black Knight technology across its Empower loan origination system, LendingSpace correspondent lending system, and MSP mortgage servicing platform.

The bank will also be expanding its use of Black Knight technology, data, and analytics solutions to help drive operational efficiency, while reducing costs and risk.