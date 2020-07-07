Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) reports fiscal Q4 beats with revenue down 7% Y/Y to $915M. The company says the pandemic impacted business sales and performance in the quarter, but Paychex has seen sequential improvements in key metrics since the end of April.

Management Solutions revenue fell 6% to $661.8M Y/Y, and Insurance Solutions declined 11% to $228M.

Operating income dropped 5% on the year to $299.6M.

Interest on funds held for clients increased 14%, primarily due to strategic positioning to enhance liquidity during the macro uncertainty.

The company ended the quarter with $1B in cash, restricted cash, and total corporate investments.

For FY21, overall revenue is expected to decline 2-5%, and EPS should be down 6-10%.

Earnings call starts at 9:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.