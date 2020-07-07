Stocks dip down at open, locking in some recent gains

The market is sliding at the open following yesterday's rally where techs and consumer stocks shined.

The S&P 500 is down 0.6% , the Dow is off 0.7% and the Nasdaq is down 0.3% .

Airline stocks were all in the red. United, down nearly 5%, warned about recent booking declines. Casino and cruise line stocks were again seeing wild swings, down across the board today.

Energy stocks look weaker, with WTI futures down 0.8% , having been unable to cement territory above $40/bbl.

Tesla is extending its run at the start, up 2.5% . Barclays, which is Underweight the stock, is out with a note today saying "TSLA is fundamentally overvalued, (but) we see nothing to prevent the shares moving higher in the coming weeks.”

The broader market finds itself in a familiar position of late, facing some resistance as the SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) nears 320. But futures have been trending up towards the open and if investors can chip away at losses it may set the market up well for another late-trading run.