Airline stocks lower after United warning
|About: United Airlines Holdings,... (UAL)|By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
A warning from United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) on recent booking declines and potential furloughs is sending a chill through the airline sector.
United's reservations for travel within the coming month have fallen after New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said they would require people arriving from the hotspot list of states to quarantine for 14 days. The list in New York includes travelers from 16 states.
Shares of UAL are down 3.35% premarket to $34.03. JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is off 1.91% in early trading and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is 2.35% lower.