Cushman & Wakefield (CWK -1.8% ) will use Placer.ai foot traffic analytics to help clients make data-driven decisions about their portfolios, especially in the retail sector.

The agreement adds to CWK's emphasis of leveraging technology. Last month, it entered an agreement with Matterport Capture Services, giving CWK technology for virtual marketing applications.

By harnessing mobile data from tens of millions of devices, Placer.ai applies AI, machine learning, and big data analytics to generate accurate insights and behavioral predictions for any location or store.

Cushman & Wakefield worked with venture capital firm Fifth Wall to create a framework for choosing the technology solution.