Linde (LIN -0.4% ) says it has started operations at its hydrogen and carbon monoxide facility in Clear Lake, Tex., and a new air separation unit in LaPorte, Tex.

The plants will supply oxygen, nitrogen and carbon monoxide to Celanese (CE -1.6% ) under a previously announced long-term agreement, and hydrogen to other customers through Linde's U.S. Gulf Coast pipeline system.

The air separation unit is connected to Linde's nitrogen and oxygen pipeline network, which will supply Celanese and other customers in the area.