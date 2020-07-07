Remark Holdings down 24% after Q4 results

Remark Holdings (MARK -24.1% ) following Q4 results.

Revenue of $0.43M, down ~64%Y/Y due to Covid-19 pandemic, however, it beat expectations by $0.11M.

AI-based products and services revenue was ~$0.32M (-24% Y/Y) , while advertising and other revenue was ~$0.11M (-86% Y/Y)

Adjusted EBITDA fell to ~$1.99M from ~$5.28M prior.

Net loss reduced to ~$2.42M compared to ~$7.73M last year. This year included a gain on lease termination of ~$1.54M, while last year had a loss of ~$1.42M from change in fair value of warrant liability.

Proceeds from stock issuance were ~$4.63M.

"We remain extremely optimistic about our current business prospects as we have been installing our solutions throughout the U.S. for a diverse group of customers. We are pleased to be helping the country safely get back to normal," concluded Kai-Shing Tao, CEO and Chairman.

