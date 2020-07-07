Intercontinental Exchange's (ICE +0.1% ) New York Stock Exchange reports that companies raised $19.0B in U.S. IPOs on the exchange in the first half of the year, including a surge of special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") listings.

The NYSE executed 10 of the 15 largest IPOs during the period, including the recent IPOs of Albertsons and Dun & Bradstreet.

Last week, Nasdaq boasted that it raised 77% of all IPO proceeds of operating companies (which don't include SPACs) and hosted four of the five largest IPOs by capital raised.

NYSE raised $76.2B in total capital, which includes IPOs and follow-on offerings, in H1, up 24% Y/Y.

It raised $8.8B in U.S. SPAC IPO proceeds.

The NYSE also added 64 exchange traded products with $3.0B in assets under management during H1. the NYSE Group lists 67% of listed ETPs, representing 75% of AUM, the company said.