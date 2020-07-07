Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN +4.4% ) has filed an IND with the FDA seeking signoff on a Phase 1b/2b program evaluating lead drug trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) in ~424 COVID-19 patients with symptoms of impaired respiratory function and low oxygen levels.

The IND actually covers three studies: a 24-subject open-label Phase 1b lead-in trial followed by two randomized double-blind Phase 2b trials, if the lead-in study is successful, that will each enroll ~200 subjects.

Preliminary data from the first study should be available by quarter-end.

Topline results from the two randomized trials, one in Romania and one in the U.S., should be available in Q1 2021 and Q2 2021, respectively.

The company originally developed TSC in conjunction with the U.S. Office of Naval Research as a potential treatment of multiple organ failure and resulting mortality caused by low oxygen levels from blood loss on the battlefield. It subsequently expanded its development efforts into treatment-resistant diseases in which the lack of oxygen represents a significant obstacle for medical providers.