Retail traffic declines have worsened over the last two weeks after being in an improving trend since April.

Last week, retail traffic was down 39.5% Y/Y after being down 34.0% two weeks prior and 35.7% one week prior.

The biggest drop-offs are happening in Mississippi, Texas, South Carolina, Louisiana and Alabama per ShopperTrak data.

Apparel retail stocks are having another rough session due to the weakened sentiment, led by drops for Express (EXPR -8.0% ), Chico's FAS (CHS -7.7% ), Gap (GPS -3.3% ), Designer Brands (DBI -4.9% ), Boot Barn (BOOT -5.9% ), Duluth Holdings (DLTH -5.6% ) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -3.8% ).

The relatively strong retail sales report for May was led by the strong growth in the nonstore retailers category (+31% Y/Y), a trend that is expected to have continued in June and July despite more reopenings.