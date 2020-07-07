Russia's ecological regulator says the massive diesel spill from a storage tank owned by Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) caused 148B rubles (~$2B) of damage in the Arctic.

Most of the damage occurred in waterways linked to the Kara Sea, according to the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources.

Nornickel, which has pledged to fully fund the clean-up, had estimated the cost would reach $150M, excluding any fines.

If the company must pay $2B, it may need to cut its 2020 dividend by $1.2B, Morgan Stanley analyst Dan Shaw says.

The accident was the largest ever in the Arctic region, as 20K tons of diesel spilled when a fuel tank owned by one of Nornickel's power plants collapsed.