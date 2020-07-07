Ahead of the fall's 5G iPhone launch, Raymond James raises Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $340 to $400 and maintains an Outperform rating.

The firm says that investors will look to 2021 for the tech giant's normalized earnings power since that will be after the pandemic's impact and a full year of the 5G products.

Raymond James does see potential risks to the upcoming Q4 guidance due to the pandemic.

Apple is expected to report fiscal Q3 earnings on July 29. Consensus estimates see $51.81B in revenue and $2.03 EPS.

Apple shares are up 0.5% to $375.76.

