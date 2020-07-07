Northern Dynasty Minerals' (NAK +12.6% )'100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Partnership signed a MOU with Alaska Peninsula for developing a consortium of Alaska Native village corporations as a major transportation contractor for the proposed copper-gold-molybdenum mine.

The consortium providing road maintenance, truck transport, port operations and other logistics services to the future Pebble mine has estimated contract value of $20M+ every year.

Also, Pebble Partnership announced the Pebble Performance Dividend initiative to distribute a 3% net profit royalty interest in the future Pebble mine to full-time residents of Bristol Bay.