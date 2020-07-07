PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) names Carole Brown as head of PNC's Asset Management Group and Richard K. Bynum in the new role of chief corporate responsibility officer.

Brown, who joined PNC in 2019 as chief change and risk officer for AMG and Corporate & Institutional Banking, will be responsible for leading PNC's wealth management and private banking services for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth individuals and families, as well as custom investment and advisory solutions for institutional clients. She succeeds Michael P. Lyons, who will continue to lead PNC's C&IB group.

Bynum, who has been with PNC for more than 15 years, was most recently regional president of Greater Washington. He'll lead PNC Community Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility; Community Development Banking; and Diversity and Inclusion.