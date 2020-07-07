Good Times Restaurants (GTIM +1.0% ) same store sales for its Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard brand increased 11.9% Y/Y.

Bad Daddy’s concept same store sales decreased 36.7% Y/Y, driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated government restrictions.

Average weekly sales: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard were $28,537 and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar were $31,009.

The Company received PPP loans of ~$11.6M to increase staffing in connection with the opening of dining rooms at Bad Daddy’s.

The Company ended the quarter with a balance of ~$10M drawn on its revolving credit facility with Cadence Bank.