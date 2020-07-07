The bear camp on Tesla (TSLA +0.4% ) is cracking a bit under the pressure of a share price rally of 146% over 90 days.

"While we still believe TSLA is fundamentally overvalued, we see nothing to prevent the shares moving higher in the coming weeks," notes Barclays analyst Brian Johnson. He thinks the negative data points may not arrive until Q4.

"Our long-term concerns remain, but are not seen as tangible or near-term to stop the rally," chimes in Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas. He says the firm is struggling to play catch-up, although the MS base case price target was raised to $740 and the bull case PT sent up to $2,070. "Our concerns around sustainability of profit in China, poor auto industry fundamentals, and what we believe to be inevitable competition in EVs and AVs from a host of well capitalized tech firms (AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, etc.) are just not seen by the market as a big enough part of the narrative for the remainder of 2020," sums up Jonas on the great Tesla re-rating.

Meanwhile, Automotive News is also entering the fray, with an editorial today warning that "overexcited" fans should cool down a little and strap in for the long game.

Shares of Tesla printed a new high of $1,429.50 earlier in today's session.

The next big event for Tesla is Q2 earnings. Here are how the consensus estimate stacks up for that quarter and the following.