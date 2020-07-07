American Water Resources, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK -0.1% ), partners with Flo by Moen to offer real time water leak detection system to homeowners through its Smart Water Shutoff.

The partnership provides low monthly payment options on purchase of Flo by Moen's WiFi-enabled Smart Water Shutoff through American Water Resources and includes installation of device through contractor network.

American Water Resources' president Eric Palm said: "The partnership with Flo by Moen is a natural fit as we aim to deliver smart home technology to homeowners who want to adopt proactive protection options."