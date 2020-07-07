The state of Wyoming will bid on a package of land and minerals in Wyoming and Colorado owned by Occidental Petroleum (OXY -2.9% ).

Wyoming's State Loan and Investment Board held a public hearing yesterday before voting unanimously to bid on the properties.

The sale includes ~1M acres of land and 4M acres of mineral rights once owned by the federal government, which were sold to Union Pacific Railroad and later acquired by Anadarko Petroleum, which Occidental purchased last year for $38B.

Occidental, the largest private landowner in the state, had extended the deadline for bids by a week until July 8.