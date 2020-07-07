Deutsche Bank (DB -0.4% ) will pay $150M in penalties as part of a consent order with the New York State Department of Financial Services for compliance failures connected with the bank's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and correspondent banking relationships with Danske Bank Estonia and FBME Bank.

"In each of the cases that are being resolved today, Deutsche Bank failed to adequately monitor the activity of customers that the Bank itself deemed to be high risk," said Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell.

The agreement marks the first enforcement action by a regulator against a financial institution for transactions with Epstein.

In the Epstein case, the NY DFS said the bank failed to properly monitor account activity conducted on behalf of the registered sex offender even though there was ample information publicly available concerning the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s earlier criminal misconduct.

In the cases of Danske Estonia and FBME, the Department concluded that Deutsche Bank failed to properly monitor the activities of their foreign bank clients with respect to their correspondent and dollar clearing business.

Update at 10:59 AM ET: In a letter to bank employees, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said taking Epstein on as a client in 2013 "was a critical mistake and should never have happened."

Regarding the settlement overall, he said: "It is our duty and our social responsibility to ensure that our banking services are used only for legitimate purposes."

Previously: Deutsche Bank took years to flag suspicious Danske transactions - Reuters (Oct. 14, 2019)