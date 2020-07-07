Peggy Johnson, Microsoft's (MSFT +1.5% ) EVP of Business Development, is leaving to take the reins at augmented reality startup Magic Leap.

Johnson joined Microsoft in 2014 after more than two decades at Qualcomm.

At Microsoft, Johnson led the M&A strategy and launched its venture fund. M&A during her tenure included the $26.2B purchase of LinkedIn.

Johnson will replace departing Magic Leap founder/CEO Rony Abovitz and joins during a cost-cutting restructuring.

Microsoft will consider internal and external candidates to replace Johnson. Finance chief Amy Hood will take her duties on an interim basis.