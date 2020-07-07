Nano cap MYOS RENS Technology (MYOS +8.7% ) is up, albeit on below-average volume, on the heels of a study evaluating the impact of Fortetropin on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older adults. The data were just published in The Journals of Gerontology Series A.

10 men and 10 women between the ages of 60-75 were recruited. They consumed Fortetropin or a macronutrient-matched placebo for 21 days along with daily doses of a heavy water tracer. Results from muscle biopsies taken at day 21 showed an 18% higher average muscle protein synthesis rate in the Fortetropin arm compared to the placebo arm.

The company says COVID-19 may represent an opportunity for Fortetropin since low muscle mass is a predictor of 90-mortality in elderly hospitalized patients according to a study conducted in Japan.

Fortetropin is an all-natural food ingredient clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and strength as part of resistance training.