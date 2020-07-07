SLANG Worldwide (OTCPK:SLGWF -27.1% ) reported Q1 revenue increase of 17% Y/Y to C$4.69M.

Revenue from California and Massachusetts was down 97% Q/Q and down 99% Y/Y.

Hardware sales were down 81% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as retailers who were not considered essential businesses were forced to close.

Core markets revenue (Colorado and Oregon) increased by 181% Q/Q and 757% Y/Y.

Adj. gross margin improved 500 bps Y/Y to 61%.

Adj. EBITDA was loss of $2.7M compares to loss of $0.76M Y/Y.

The Company also completed a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of C$16.9M.

Cash and equivalents was C$10.4M at March 31.

During the Q2, the Company added $4M of cash through the acquisition of Cultivate Brands.

In June, the Company delivered its first cash flow positive month, as a rebound in sales at many key retailers.

In Q1, Branded units sold decreased by 34% Y/Y to ~0.64M, due to the recalibration of supply chain relationships in markets such as California and the impact of COVD-19.

54M branded servings sold in Q1 increased 19% Y/Y, reflecting a consumer shift towards more premium, larger format product offerings.

