Virus surge puts spotlight on business decisions for next 3-6 weeks: Bostic

The renewed surge in U.S. coronavirus cases is making businesses and consumers "nervous again," Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in webcast remarks to the Tennessee Business Roundtable.

That's caused him to focus on company decisions in the next three to six weeks and how they are "thinking about staffing decisions."

"We are hearing it more and more as we get more data," Bostic said. "People are getting nervous again... And there is a real sense that this might go on longer than we have planned for."

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.