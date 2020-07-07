Boeing (BA -3% ) slides after the European Union says it will act "decisively" if the U.S. moves forward with a threat to put new tariffs on its goods.

Europe's trade commissioner Phil Hogan said yesterday that the U.S. government had rejected moves to settle the dispute.

The World Trade Organization already ruled that subsidies given by the EU to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.8% ) in 2004 were illegal, but it is also considering a parallel case involving illegal support for Boeing.

Separately, aircraft lessor Avolon says it is canceling an additional 27 Boeing 737 MAX jets after canceling 75 of the planes in April.

Rival lessor BOC Aviation said last week it canceled an order for 30 MAX jets while Norwegian Air canceled orders for 92.