Columbus McKinnon (CMCO -0.9% ) has launched Magnetek brand Intelli-Lift system in its motion control product line.

The second product in its Intelli-Crane family of automation technology, Intelli-Lift has been introduced in two configurations, detection and prevention, in order to provide varying levels of control depending on application needs along with the features of a/v alerts on swinging loads related risks.

"Suitable for new installations or retrofit applications, Intelli-Lift enables precise load control, reduces stress on equipment, and offers quick, easy installation," said Peter Stipan, global director, Automation Division.