After analyzing Steam's GPU survey, BofA raises Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $420 to $460.

Analyst Vivek Arya notes that just 9% of PC gamers have a GPU on par with the performance of the upcoming next-gen game consoles, which will set a "new bar for mainstream performance."

Gamers upgrading to higher ASP cards could create an upside to the Street's "conservative" +16% H/H Nvidia gaming sales growth estimate for H2.

Arya thinks the new consoles could "catalyze a major upgrade cycle for NVDA" as users move to either Turing or 7nm Ampere, which Nvidia is expected to announce soon.

BofA maintains a Buy rating on NVDA, which has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.