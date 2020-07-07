U.K. auto sales fell 35% Y/Y in June as fleet registrations fell off 45% and retail registrations declined 19%. German automakers underperformed in the U.K. during the month with unit sales down 46% at BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), off 38% at Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and 37% lower at Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and Renault (OTC:RNSDF) took some market share during the month.

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel: "The UK car market showed signs of a sequential improvement in June, after the market had come to a near-complete standstill in May (-89%). The volume recovery can be explained by the reopening of dealerships from 1 June. The year to date volume decline of -49% is running well below our forecast of -24% sales forecast for the UK market in FY20. The UK completes the reporting of the top 5 Western European markets, which have reported negative (but sequentially improving) sales in June."