Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) swung to a pretax profit in Q2, a turnaround from loss in first quarter.

“Following the partial recovery in oil prices observed in the second quarter, the company expects to reverse parts of the impairments from the first quarter,” Aker BP said, adding that the amount was estimated at $100M - $150M.

The company reported a record quarterly output of 209,800 boe/day for Q2.

Average realized liquids price including hedging was equivalent to $40.9/bbl.

Aker BP will release its full earnings report on July 14.