Duke Energy (DUK +1.1% ) says its 200 MW Holstein solar energy project in Texas - the largest solar project in the Duke Energy Renewables fleet - has started commercial operations.

The Holstein project, one of four Duke solar generation facilities in Texas, contains 709K solar panels across 1,300 acres in Wingate, Tex., and will power the equivalent of 40K homes.

Duke says much of the energy generated from Holstein will be sold through a 12-year term hedge agreement to Goldman Sachs subsidiary J. Aron & Company.

Shares have recouped some of yesterday's 2.5% loss that followed the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.