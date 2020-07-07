S&P fights back to flatline with another megacap rally

The broader market is trading slightly higher after paring early gains as megacap stocks pushed further into new highs.

The S&P is up 0.05% , the Nasdaq is gaining 0.7% and the Dow is off 0.6% .

Information Technology is the leading sector, up 0.8% , with Microsoft, up 1.5% , and Apple more than 1% higher .

Communication Services is rising 0.75% . Social media stocks reversed early weakness as Facebook is set to meet with civil rights groups. Facebook, up 2.9% , reached new all-time highs. Twitter is up 2.8% .