S&P fights back to flatline with another megacap rally
|About: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)|By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
The broader market is trading slightly higher after paring early gains as megacap stocks pushed further into new highs.
The S&P is up 0.05%, the Nasdaq is gaining 0.7% and the Dow is off 0.6%.
Information Technology is the leading sector, up 0.8%, with Microsoft, up 1.5%, and Apple more than 1% higher.
Communication Services is rising 0.75%. Social media stocks reversed early weakness as Facebook is set to meet with civil rights groups. Facebook, up 2.9%, reached new all-time highs. Twitter is up 2.8%.
Financials are down 1.5% causing the outsize weakness in the Dow as Goldman (NYSE:GS) drops 2.5%.