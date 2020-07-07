Gap (GPS -3.3% ) says it landed bulk mask orders from the city of New York, state of California and Kaiser Permanente.

The retailer has already sold about 10M of the non-medical grade face masks and is requiring a minimum of 100K masks per order.

"As we start to consider returning to work, and how you would do that safely, this just made so much sense," notes Gap Chief Technology Officer John Strain.

Masks are now part of the overall investing matrix for analysts. Goldman Sachs sees upside as more Americans wear masks and more local governments institute rules. The firm points to data showing the high correlation in Europe and Asia of widespread mask usage through policy or cultural norms to fewer COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. GS estimates national face covering in the U.S. could prevent a 5% hit to national GDP.