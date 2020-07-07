Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for the virus soon after the presidential palace said he was exhibiting symptoms for the disease.

On Monday the government confirmed to NBC News that he was feeling unwell and running a fever.

The Brazilian real pares its gain against the U.S. dollar. The BRL is up 0.4% vs. the greenback and had been up as much as 1.3%. iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF falls 0.9% .

Bolsonaro has in the past described the novel coronavirus as "a little flu."

Brazil is currently the second-hardest hit country in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases of 1.62M and 65,487 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Bolsonaro is also reportedly taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that President Trump touts as a possible treatment for COVID-19, as well as azithromycin. So far, clinical trials have not backed up the drugs' effectiveness in treating or preventing the disease.

ETFs: EWZ, BRZU, BZQ, UBR