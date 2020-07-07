Nokia close to losing major Verizon contract - Rosenblatt

Verizon (VZ -0.4% ) is close to replacing Nokia (NOK -2.0% ) with Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) for its 5G radio access network needs, according to Rosenblatt analyst Ryan Koontz.

Koontz thinks Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) will maintain its roughly 50% Verizon supplier share, while Samsung "leapfrogs NOK to secure one of the largest new supplier telecom contracts in many years."

The analyst estimates the contract at $1.5B per year for five to seven years.