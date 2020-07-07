Nokia close to losing major Verizon contract - Rosenblatt
|About: Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)|By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
Verizon (VZ -0.4%) is close to replacing Nokia (NOK -2.0%) with Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) for its 5G radio access network needs, according to Rosenblatt analyst Ryan Koontz.
Koontz thinks Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) will maintain its roughly 50% Verizon supplier share, while Samsung "leapfrogs NOK to secure one of the largest new supplier telecom contracts in many years."
The analyst estimates the contract at $1.5B per year for five to seven years.
Koontz notes that Nokia suppliers like CommScope (COMM -4.3%) could "see setbacks in the VZ opportunity."