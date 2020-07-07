Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH -2.5% ) plans to open its first hotels in Nepal and Bhutan, while also announcing the recent opening of the Hawthorn suites by Wyndham Dwarka in India.

Ramada by Wyndham Valley Thimpu in Bhutan is expected to open in March 2021.

Ramada Encore by Wyndham Kathmandu Thamel in Nepal is expected to open in August 2020.

Ramada by Wyndham Mussoorie Mall Road in India is expected to open later this month.

"Over the last few years, Bhutan and Nepal have seen a steady increase in tourism, making them ideal destinations for us to expand into." said Nikhil Sharma, Area director.