Pandemic drags H1 M&A deals in North America to lowest since 2009

As expected, M&A activity cooled in H1 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but differences by region were more dramatic, according to Willis Towers Watson's Quarterly Deal Performance Monitor.

"Global M&A activity tumbled to its lowest level in more than a decade in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, with most of this decline driven by North America," said WLTW's senior director of Human Capital and Benefits, M&A, David Hunt.

M&A in North America dropped to the lowest level for a six-month period since 2009 — 137 deals were completed in H1 2020 vs. 188 in H1 2019; acquirers underperformed their regional index by -7.2 percentage points, WLTW said.

European M&A however outperformed, completing 80 deals in H1 vs 68 deals in the year-ago period. It's also the first time in two years that Europe has recorded three straight quarters of positive performance; European buyers performed +10.2 pp above their regional index in H1 2020.

Asia Pacific deals fell to 82 from 95 a year ago, with that region's dealmakers posting +3.1 pp better than their regional index.

Other findings: