Oppenheimer raises FY22 net bookings and EPS estimates on Electronic Arts (EA +1.8% ) to account for stronger growth expectations for live service sales.

Also of interest, analyst Andrew Uerkwitz thinks the Sims game franchise is an underappreciated cultural phenomenon. "While EA management has repeatedly highlighted the franchise’s unique market positioning and sustainable strength, we believe investors are generally unaware of the enduring appeal and growth potential of The Sims," he writes.

The firm' new price target of $150 on Outperform-rated EA is 25X the FY22 EPS estimate and comfortably above the average sell-side PT of $133.