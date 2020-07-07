Under NYSE rules, 500.com (WBAI +3.6% ) is not in compliance on its failure to timely file the 2019 Annual Report.

China's online sports lottery service provider was expected to late file the annual report by June 30 but due to ongoing internal investigation, it remains pending.

If the company fails to file its FY19 results within six months of due date, NYSE may allow its securities to trade for up to additional six months, failing to which could lead to suspension and delisting.

The anticipated filing date of the 2019 annual report is reportedly not known at this time.

